Dewan Negara passes anti-dumping law amendments to protect local industries

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara has approved the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill 2025 to enhance protection for domestic industries against unfair international trade practices.

Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong presented the bill for its second and third readings during the parliamentary session.

Liew emphasised that these amendments specifically address the dumping of conventional products sold cheaper in Malaysia than in their country of origin.

He stated that the legislation also targets imports unfairly subsidised by producing nations and sold at reduced prices in Malaysia, thereby harming local producers.

“The importance of amending this law is so that investigations can be conducted and action can be taken,“ he explained during his debate winding-up speech.

Liew acknowledged that while previous laws existed, they proved insufficient to combat modern trade challenges effectively.

He revealed that MITI has introduced the Trade Remedy Investigation Management system to streamline petition submissions by local manufacturers, particularly small and medium enterprises.

The government bears all investigation costs for anti-dumping and countervailing duty cases, requiring only questionnaire completion and digital evidence submission through the TRIMA system.

“This is being implemented for the survival of the local industry,“ Liew affirmed regarding the government’s support measures.

Technical advisory and guidance services are being provided to help SMEs and downstream industries better understand anti-dumping and countervailing measures.

Government trade practice actions are available to all local producers across various sectors without limitation to specific industries like iron and steel.

For e-commerce dumping issues, control and enforcement occur through taxation policies and inter-agency cooperation with relevant authorities.

Liew confirmed collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, and the Ministry of Finance to address digital trade challenges. – Bernama