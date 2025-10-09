Dewan Rakyat passes Private Agencies (Amendment) Bill 2025 to strengthen regulations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Private Agencies (Amendment) Bill 2025 aimed at improving licence issuance and renewal processes for private agency businesses.

The bill was approved by a majority voice vote after being debated by 14 Members of Parliament from both government and opposition blocs.

Amendments to the Private Agencies Act 1971 seek to strengthen regulation of private agencies conducting security control and private investigation activities nationwide.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said private agencies must prioritise hiring local security guards over foreign workers.

He revealed there are currently 118,196 unarmed security guards, 4,826 armed security guards, 1,247 personal bodyguards, 36 private investigators and 5,948 depot security guards registered nationwide.

“The Home Ministry emphasises that the recruitment of local security guards is a priority,“ he said during the debate winding-up.

“Agencies must prioritise hiring Malaysians before employing foreigners.”

He added that foreign worker recruitment will only be permitted if there is a shortage of local manpower.

The hiring ratio for local to foreign security guards is set at 2:1 to safeguard employment opportunities for Malaysians.

Shamsul Anuar noted these agencies provide services to protect individual or property safety, which differs from police powers.

“For the Royal Malaysia Police, Section 12 of the Act grants police authority to enter and search private agency premises suspected of committing offences,“ he said.

When tabling the bill for second reading, he said Act 27 has never been amended since coming into force.

The proposed amendments ensure continued relevance in meeting current industry needs.

Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff called for transparency in implementing digitisation initiatives proposed under the bill.

She urged the ministry to ensure internal systems for managing private agencies are not misused.

Rodziah Ismail expressed confidence that the Electronic Security Industry Management System will enhance governance and efficiency within the sector.

The parliamentary sitting resumes tomorrow. – Bernama