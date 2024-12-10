Dewan Rakyat to convene Oct 14 with Budget 2025 as main focus

KUALA LUMPUR: The tabling of the Budget 2025 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on October 18 will take centre stage at the Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament, which will convene for 35 days starting this Monday (Oct 14) and continuing until Dec 12.

The budget, themed ‘Ekonomi MADANI, Negara Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera,’ marks the third budget presented by the MADANI Government under Anwar’s leadership and is the final budget under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025), paving the way for the upcoming 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) over the next five years.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the tabling of the Supply Bill 2025 is scheduled for 4 pm on Oct 18. The bill will be debated at the policy level from Oct 28 to Nov 5, followed by responses from ministers over the course of four days.

The session will proceed with the committee-level debate on the bill, from Nov 13 to Dec 3, before it is approved by the Dewan Rakyat.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, has previously stated that the 2025 Budget will introduce more economic structural reforms aimed at ensuring that the benefits of faster economic growth are shared by as many people as possible.

Additionally, a ministerial briefing session regarding the issue of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) is scheduled for Tuesday, the second day of the parliamentary sitting.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail reportedly said that the purpose of the briefing is to create an opportunity for Members of Parliament (MPs) to engage in debate, as well as to serve as a platform for the public to access authentic information and updates on the matter.

Meanwhile, several bills are set to be tabled for their first reading, including the Water Services Industry (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Other bills include the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024, which aims to lower the age limit for applying for citizenship by registration from 21 to 18 years, as well as the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Additionally, the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) (Amendment) Bill 2024; the Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024, and the Syariah Court Civil Procedure (Federal Territories) (Amendment) Bill 2024 will also be tabled for the first reading.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul, when contacted by Bernama, expressed his hope for a smooth session that encourages active participation from MPs in critical discussions regarding Budget 2025 and pressing issues affecting the people.

He emphasised that the Dewan Rakyat session should be fully leveraged by MPs as a platform for meaningful dialogue and problem-solving, while also upholding high standards of ethics and discipline as people’s representatives.

“I urge all MPs to break free from their political cocoons. This is the time to work diligently, share their perspectives, and commit to collaborative efforts in advancing the country,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Negara is scheduled to convene from Dec 2 to 19.