DICE 3.0 programme earns Malaysia Book of Records recognition

JOHOR BAHRU: The Digital Innovation Creativepreneur 3.0 programme has received recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records for achieving the most digital start-up projects by students in an international programme.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir announced that DICE 3.0 gathered 320 students and lecturers from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Brunei.

He stated that the programme showcased 64 creative digital content projects including short animations, short films, interactive media applications, and digital games applications.

Zambry emphasised that this recognition elevates and nurtures students’ talents from higher learning institutions to be more competitive in producing creative digital content.

“This is a major national achievement as it has been listed in the Malaysia Book of Records,“ he said during a press conference after officiating DICE 3.0 at Persada Johor International Convention Centre.

The minister highlighted that young people today possess incredible creativity, especially given the economy’s current focus on digital transformation.

Zambry added that DICE is capable of shaping a more dynamic student entrepreneurial ecosystem aligned with the needs of the digital creative industry.

He expressed hope that participating students would fully utilise their experience and regard DICE as their first leap toward producing world-class creative digital products.

Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Fadzli Adam stressed that the MBOR recognition makes UniSZA proud as the host institution.

He noted that this achievement raises Malaysia’s profile in the regional creative digital content landscape.

Fadzli explained that DICE serves as a training, mentoring, and talent incubation ecosystem that has paved the way for establishing student start-up companies and potential commercialised projects. – Bernama