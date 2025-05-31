SIBU: The Digital Ministry has requested the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) prepare a report regarding the issues of connectivity blackspots and non-functional telecommunications towers, particularly in rural Sarawak.

Its minister, Gobind Singh Deo said both these issues were discussed at the State Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution Council (MED4IRN) special committee meeting on May 28, and requested the MCMC to submit a related report within six months.

“I hope that in six months, we will receive a special report from the MCMC regarding these issues together with the Sarawak government, and (see) how we can collaborate to resolve this problem,“ he said.

Gobind told reporters this after attending the Longhouse Outreach Programme at Rumah Collins in Selangau near here today.

The programme, organised by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), an agency under the ministry, showcases practical field solutions aimed at helping communities leverage digital tools for economic and social enhancement.

DNB, in a statement in conjunction with the implementation of the programme, said it involves the ‘eKelas Usahawan’ talk by Maxis Bhd; a financial literacy session by SME Bank; and a TikTok Shop boot camp, aimed at equipping rural entrepreneurs and youth with digital marketing and e-commerce skills.

Meanwhile, the session by CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) also provided important education on online safety and digital responsibility.