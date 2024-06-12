KUALA LUMPUR: The director of a pet food supply company and the company itself were fined a total of RM18,000 by the Kajang Magistrate’s Court today for failing to comply with pet food labelling regulations last month.

Magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil handed down the sentence to Leong Chui Hoe, 31, in his capacity as the person summoned (OKS) representing Petsome (EU) Sdn Bhd. Leong pleaded guilty to two charges and faces four months in prison if the fine is not paid.

The charges stem from non-compliance with pet food labelling requirements under Regulation 2(1)(b) and (d) of the Feed (Labelling of Feed or Feed Additive) Regulations 2012 on Nov 20 at 10 am at the E Petsome (EU) Sdn Bhd warehouse located on Jalan Sungai Long, Kajang.

During the raid, a team from the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) found 21 pet food items on the premises.

Further inspection revealed that the labels on all 21 items lacked key details, including the country of manufacture, as well as the name and address of the manufacturer, as required by law.