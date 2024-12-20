Dirty eatery in Bukit Jambul ordered closed

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has ordered the closure of an eatery in Bukit Jambul here due to cleanliness issues during an operation conducted yesterday.

MBPP, in a statement today, said eight food premises were inspected in the operation, from 10 am to 1.30 pm.

“One of the eight premises inspected was ordered to close for 14 days, effective Dec 19, as the inspection found cockroaches and unsatisfactory kitchen conditions,“ it said.

Five compound notice offers were also issued for various violations, including storing food less than 20 centimetres above the floor, failing to take appropriate steps to prevent food contamination, and unsanitary toilet conditions, it added.