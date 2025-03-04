KUALA LUMPUR: The public has been advised not to spread unverified and dubious information or news regarding the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire incident.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the police, in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), are closely monitoring such content to avoid confusion among the public.

“For verified information, the public can look at the website or follow the official media statements made by the authorities.

“This is to avoid confusion and a bad atmosphere...any party who takes advantage and does something bad will face legal action,“ he said when met after visiting the relief centre for victims of the gas pipeline fire at the Putra Heights Mosque near here, today.

The fire, which broke out at 8.10 am, took almost eight hours to extinguish and resulted in the formation of a 32-foot deep crater measuring approximately 70x80 feet at the scene.

The intense heat destroyed nearby residential properties, including vehicles, within a 500-meter radius of the incident.

Shamsul Anuar said that the police have received 108 reports involving the destruction of property from victims involved in the incident, with the estimated loss incurred still under investigation by the authorities.

Currently, 116 policemen and 30 staff of the National Registration Department (JPN) have been mobilised to the area, he said.