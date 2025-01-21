PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Environment (DOE) is currently reviewing the Environmental Quality Act 1974 for improvements under the upcoming Phase II amendments, said its director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar.

He said the amended act is expected to be tabled in Parliament for final approval in the fourth quarter of this year.

Wan Abdul Latiff added that the DOE will continue to enhance service delivery by focusing on improving the competency of Qualified Persons (QPs) within the industry, in line with the strengthening of the Environmental Quality (Amendment) Act 2024.

The amendments will address critical areas such as water and air pollution control, scheduled waste management, and environmental impact assessments (EIA) for industries and project developers.

“The consistent increase in the number of certified QPs reflects the growing awareness and understanding within the industry of the importance of complying with the enforced legislation,“ he said in a statement here today.

As of January 15, a total of 11,780 individuals have completed the Certified Environmental Professional Programme, demonstrating the industry’s continued commitment to the effective implementation of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.