DOSH issues stop-work order after fatal Seri Iskandar site accident

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Department of Occupational Safety and Health has issued a stop-work order at a river sand collection site in Seri Iskandar, Perak, following a fatal accident last Sunday.

DOSH deputy director-general (occupational health) Husdin Che Amat confirmed the order will remain in force until investigations into the incident are completed.

He stated that work can only resume after all evidence is gathered and the employer provides a formal assurance regarding worksite safety.

“Depending on the complexity of the case, the probe may be completed in three months or take up to years,” he said during the Roadshow on the Guidelines for Psychosocial Risk Assessment and Management in the Workplace at Sultan Zainal Abidin Hospital.

A 26-year-old worker was killed after being buried in soil during excavation and pipe installation work at the site in Kampung Teluk Kepayang, Bota Kiri.

Husdin revealed that DOSH recorded 1,038 prosecution cases with penalties totalling RM15.8 million from 2022 until last July under relevant safety acts.

He added that 2,469 compounds valued at RM6.9 million were issued during the same period alongside 36,458 notices of improvement and prohibition.

The manufacturing sector accounted for the highest number of prosecutions with 583 cases, followed by the construction sector with 272 cases.

Penalties in the manufacturing sector exceeded RM7.7 million, while construction sector penalties reached RM5.1 million. – Bernama