DOSH orders full probe into Kerteh gas pipeline leak incident

KUALA TERENGGANU: The company involved in yesterday’s Petronas Gas Berhad pipeline leak at the East Coast Rail Link project site near Kerteh must submit a full investigation report to the Department of Occupational Safety and Health.

DOSH Terengganu stated it will conduct a complete investigation and pursue legal action if any violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 are identified.

Convictions under the Act may result in maximum penalties of RM500,000 fines, two years imprisonment, or both.

Department officers have already visited the site to conduct preliminary investigations into the incident.

A prohibition notice has been issued halting all construction activities in the area until safety is confirmed.

DOSH Terengganu confirmed all relevant agencies are collaborating to maintain control of the situation with no injuries reported so far.

The public is urged to remain calm and cooperate with authorities while further updates will be provided periodically.

Petronas Gas Berhad has closed two main valves to contain the leak and is conducting gas evacuation works on the pipeline.

This process is expected to take at least three days with the area declared a restricted zone under 24-hour police security.

Members of the public are strictly prohibited from approaching the site to avoid safety risks.

Police closed the main Kerteh-Ranggon road to all vehicles following the butane gas pipeline leak at the ECRL Section 5 site.

Kemaman police chief Superintendent Mohd Razi Rosli confirmed receiving an emergency call at 9.53 am reporting the highly flammable gas leak.

The leak occurred approximately two kilometres from the main road without involving any villages or residential areas. – Bernama