Double threat from unassuming mould growth

PETALING JAYA: Experts have warned that mould growth on buildings poses a dual threat, compromising both structural integrity and respiratory health.

Universiti Malaya Faculty of Built Environment Assoc Prof Sr Dr Norhayati Mahyuddin told theSun that mould could lead to rot and decay, weakening a building’s structure over time if left untreated.

“Mould often grows in hidden spaces, such as inside walls and under floors,

making damage difficult to detect until significant deterioration occurs. This is primarily due to poor moisture management and inadequate ventilation.

“It weakens materials as it thrives on organic substances, such as wood, insulation and drywall. Over time, this could result in structural issues, such as warping timber, sagging floors or even collapse.

“The severity of damage depends on factors such as the type of mould, moisture levels and the duration of its growth. Even small amounts of mould could cause significant harm.”

She said modern buildings are more prone to mould issues due to poor natural ventilation and the use of synthetic materials that trap moisture, making it easier for mould to grow.

“In contrast, older homes, particularly rural houses, typically experience fewer mould problems due to better ventilation, with large windows, high ceilings and crawl spaces that promote airflow.

“Traditional materials, such as wood and clay, allow moisture to escape, reducing dampness, while modern synthetic materials tend to trap moisture.

“Older homes are less airtight, allowing them to breathe whereas modern airtight buildings, designed for energy efficiency, could trap moisture indoors, especially in areas such as bathrooms and kitchens.”

Despite these advantages, she cautioned that older homes could develop mould problems if they are poorly maintained or affected by water damage.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Specialist Centre (UKMSC) internal medicine consultant and respiratory physician Assoc Prof Dr

Ng Boon Hau warned that mould exposure, especially indoors, could have serious consequences on respiratory health.

“Mould spores, when airborne, could be inhaled and trigger symptoms in people with asthma, such as coughing and shortness of breath. Prolonged exposure could worsen asthma and reduce lung function over time.”

His colleague, Assoc Prof Dr Andrea Ban Yu-Lin emphasised that long-term

mould exposure could lead to chronic respiratory conditions.

“The severity of the effects depends on factors such as the duration and intensity of exposure, the type of mould and individual health conditions. For people with asthma, prolonged exposure could worsen symptoms and lead to other allergic conditions.

“Untreated mould exposure could result in bronchiectasis, a serious condition in which airways become permanently damaged, severely impairing lung function.”

Dr Nik Nuratiqah Nik Abeed, also from UKMSC, urged the public to be aware of the symptoms of mould exposure.

“Symptoms that worsen in damp or mouldy places but improve when leaving suggest mould as the cause. Persistent issues should raise concern.”

With over 20 years of experience in building repair and rectification based in Kuala Lumpur, certified mould remediation contractor Kuan You Wai said Malaysia’s tropical climate makes moisture control a constant challenge and creates ideal conditions for mould growth.

“Our region experiences consistent rainfall and sunshine throughout the year, creating ideal conditions for mould growth.

“Areas with higher moisture levels, such as bathrooms, kitchens, unshaded exterior walls, drain surfaces and laundry rooms, are particularly vulnerable to mould due to increased moisture, making them more prone to mould growth.”

He stressed the need for proactive mould prevention, adding that the wind could carry mould spores from external walls into homes through doors, windows and other openings.

“Regular plumbing maintenance is essential for preventing dampness, which is crucial to maintaining indoor air quality and overall environmental health in the long term.

“Proper design, quality control during construction and routine maintenance are key to effective moisture control, preventing microbial contamination and ensuring the long-term health of a building.”