KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi conveyed his good wishes to all Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel in conjunction with its 91st Navy Day celebrations today.

He also expressed his appreciation to the security force for their service and sacrifice in defending the country’s security and sovereignty of its waters in a Facebook post.

“The Navy’s commitment and spirit is something to be very proud of and should be emulated by all Malaysians.

“I pray that the RMN continues to be a highly respected navy at the regional and international level. Continue your excellence for a prosperous and sovereign Malaysia. Insya-Allah,” he said.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin also took to Facebook to convey his 91st anniversary wishes to the RMN, saying that the country had the highest appreciation for navy personnel who worked tirelessly to protect the sovereignty of the country’s territorial waters.

“They have tireless spirit, their bravery is unsurpassed as they venture out at sea, and their loyalty to the country is an inspiration to us all.

“Thank you for your sacrifices and dedication. Your service is incomparable and cannot be repaid. May the RMN continue to progress, grow strong and be blessed in every mission,” he said.