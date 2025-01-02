DPM Fadillah extends ft day greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has extended Federal Territories Day greetings to all residents of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

In a Facebook post today, he said this year’s celebration, themed “Wilayah Persekutuan Kita,” embodies the values of harmony, togetherness and close cooperation in driving shared development.

“Let us further strengthen the values ​​of unity, understanding and harmony among ourselves so that we remain strong and united in facing any challenges that may arise.

“Together, let us drive the development of our federal territories!” he said.

Federal Territories Day is celebrated annually on Feb 1 to commemorate the declaration of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan as Federal Territories. This year marks the 21st celebration since its introduction in 2004.