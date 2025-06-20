KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today called for stronger regional collaboration in the medical sector to address shared healthcare challenges, particularly the growing burden of musculoskeletal and spinal disorders across the Asia-Pacific.

She said such cooperation is essential in overcoming a wide range of regional health issues, from ageing population and increasing demand for care to emerging diseases and rapid technological shifts.

“Our region is home to over half of the world’s population. The scale of musculoskeletal and spinal disorders is vast and growing. From congenital deformities in children to degenerative conditions in the elderly, the need for advanced, affordable and accessible care has never been greater,” she said.

Officiating the 14th Combined Meeting of the Asia Pacific Spine Society (APSS), Asia Pacific Paediatric Orthopaedic Society (APPOS), and Malaysian Spine Society (MSS) (APSS-APPOS-MSS) 2025 Congress here today, Dr Wan Azizah said platform like this are vital to help drive solutions, as they promote research, foster dialogue and strenghthen regional networks that transcend borders and disciplines.

As the world enters the era of digital health, artificial intelligence and personalised medicine, she noted, gatherings that pool regional expertise have become even more critical.

“We must ensure that while we embrace innovation, we do not lose the human touch. Our patients are not just case numbers or MRI scans, (but) they are people with stories, families, hopes and fears. And the best medicine is one that combines cutting-edge science with deep empathy,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah, who studied medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, also underscored that Malaysia’s role as host reflects its commitment to regional healthcare advancement and its long-standing belief in knowledge sharing and cross-border cooperation.

“Our healthcare professionals have consistently demonstrated their ability to engage at the regional and global level, as researchers, practitioners and thought leaders,” she said.

The APSS-APPOS-MSS 2025 Congress, held from today until Sunday, convenes 1,232 delegates, including 1,014 spine specialists and 218 paediatric orthopaedic experts from across the Asia Pacific.

With participation from 62 healthcare companies, the three-day congress serves as a strategic platform to promote innovation, education and research under the theme “Building the Foundat