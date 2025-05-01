Drug peddler nabbed with 3kg syabu in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT: A 24-year-old local man was arrested with 3,080 grams of drugs believed to be syabu at a house in Jalan Simpang Lima, here, at about 11.30am on Jan 2.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the drugs, estimated to be worth RM96,000, is believed to have been brought into the country through a transit process before being marketed in neighbouring countries in the south.

He said the drugs consisted of three packages of suspected syabu weighing 1,010 grams; 1,030 grams and 1,040 grams respectively and estimated value per parcel is about RM32,000.

“Through a urine screening test, it was found that the suspect was positive for methamphetamine but did not have any previous criminal record. The suspect is believed to have been active since early Dec 2024.

“Apart from the drugs believed to be syabu, police also seized a motorcycle worth RM3,000 and the suspect would be remanded until Jan 7 for further investigations and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said in a statement today.