JOHOR BAHRU: A syndicate’s tactic to deceive authorities by wrapping drugs in plastic resembling banknotes was foiled with the arrest of two local men last Saturday.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the two suspects, aged 33 and 40, were detained during three raids around the city.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi was to use rented houses and vehicles to repackage drugs before distributing them in the Johor Bahru area.

“This syndicate had been active since October, repackaging drugs into plastic wraps designed to look like banknotes, making them less suspicious in nightclubs,” he told a press conference today.

He said the raids resulted in the seizure of 1,246.5 grammes (g) of ecstasy powder, 25.1g of erimin 5 pills and 3.8g of ketamine worth RM210,721.60.

Raub said the police also seized a Perodua Myvi car, a set of keys and RM120 in cash, bringing the total value of the seizure to RM235,841.60.

He added that both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and ketamine, while a background check showed they had prior drug and criminal records.

“The suspects have been remanded from yesterday until Saturday to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.