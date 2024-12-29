PETALING JAYA: A 31-year-old man has admitted to damaging an ATM screen by punching it while intoxicated at the Tekun Jaya building in Nabawan.

Keningau district police chief Superintendent Yampil Anak Garai said the damage was discovered by a security guard around 8am last Saturday, prompting a police report from a 42-year-old bank officer, as reported by Harian Metro.

The suspect, who later turned himself in at the Keningau district police headquarters, had no memory of the incident due to his heavy intoxication.

He identified an injury on his hand, which he claimed as evidence that he may have struck the screen with his fist, and has agreed to pay compensation for the damage to the ATM.

Police confirmed that the suspect has no prior criminal record, though the cost of the damage is still being assessed.