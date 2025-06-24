Duo to be charged for injuring cop at Penang police HQ

GEORGE TOWN: The two men who injured a policeman during an incident at the Penang Police Headquarters on Sunday (June 22) will be charged in court here tomorrow.

Timur Laut District police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said they have completed the investigation papers and received instructions to charge the two men, aged 19 and 20.

“Both suspects, arrested after the incident, were remanded for three days until tomorrow and the case was investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

In the 4.30 pm incident on Sunday, a 30-year-old policeman, who was on duty, detained two men behaving suspiciously near the entrance of the police headquarters and took them into the guard post for further checks.

However, the duo, suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, acted aggressively, punching the cop in the cheek and biting his chest, resulting in him suffering injuries, including swelling around his left eye and bruises on his chest, in addition to hurling profanities at him.