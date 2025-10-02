E-hailing Budi95 quota may expand under Budget 2026, says ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Economy Ministry has not ruled out the possibility of additional BUDI MADANI RON95 eligibility quotas for the e-hailing sector during the tabling of Budget 2026 next week.

Yesterday the Finance Ministry announced that the government has agreed to grant full-time e-hailing drivers additional eligibility for the BUDI95 petrol subsidy starting October 15.

Economy Ministry secretary-general Datuk Nor Azmie Diron said discussions on BUDI95 will continue as announced by the prime minister.

He stated that any additional quota will be announced based on other decisions which will be made by the government soon potentially under Budget 2026.

Nor Azmie made these comments to reporters after launching the Junior Innovathon programme.

The Finance Ministry confirmed that e-hailing drivers will not need to apply for the BUDI95 subsidy individually.

Instead the government will deal directly with e-hailing operators to process applications on a group basis.

The government has also extended BUDI95 eligibility for water transport covering citizens who are registered boat owners without requiring a valid boating licence.

BUDI95 was rolled out in phases beginning September 27 starting with 300,000 members of the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysia Police.

In total 16 million Malaysians aged 16 and above with a MyKad and a valid driver’s licence are eligible to enjoy subsidised RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre with a quota of up to 300 litres per month.

Nor Azmie stated that every government initiative will naturally undergo improvements from time to time.

He confirmed that officials are always looking at possible enhancements based on outcomes from the implementation of past measures when responding to issues concerning private vehicle owners and users who do not possess valid driving licences. – Bernama