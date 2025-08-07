ECRL project 86% complete, phase 1 to finish by December 2026

PUTRAJAYA: The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project has achieved 86.07 per cent completion as of July 2025.

Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) chairman Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar confirmed the project remains on schedule.

Phase 1, stretching from Kota Bharu to Gombak Integrated Terminal, is expected to finish by December 2026.

Operations for Phase 1 are set to begin in January 2027.

Phase 2, extending from Gombak to Port Klang, is targeted for completion by December 2027.

Full operations for the entire line are expected to commence in January 2028.

Shamsul Azri expressed confidence that the project will bring economic benefits and convenience to Malaysians.

He spoke at the launch of the RHB-MRL 360-Degree ESG Financing Ecosystem in Putrajaya.

The ECRL project is being developed by MRL with financial backing from RHB Bank.

The railway features 41 tunnels and 154 kilometres of elevated tracks.

It includes 28 wildlife crossings to minimise environmental disruption.

Once operational, the electrified network is projected to reduce CO₂ emissions by one million tonnes annually.

In February 2024, MRL became the first Ministry of Finance company to secure green Islamic financing.

The RM10.21 billion Sustainable and SDG Sukuk Programme is Malaysia’s first government-guaranteed SDG sukuk.

To date, RM7.4 billion has been raised through the sukuk for ECRL construction.

The funds support development across Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Selangor.

MRL’s collaboration with RHB reinforces ESG financing efforts for the project.

RHB is a direct investor in MRL’s SDG sukuk programme.

Proceeds from the sukuk are reinvested into RHB’s ESG Fixed Deposit Programme.

This initiative is the first of its kind in Malaysia.

The partnership aims to create an integrated ESG financial ecosystem.

Shamsul Azri highlighted Malaysia’s leadership in sustainable Islamic finance.

He stressed that ESG principles must be prioritised in infrastructure projects.

MRL, as a subsidiary of the Minister of Finance (Incorporated), upholds sustainability in national development.

The project aligns with Malaysia MADANI’s focus on balanced and sustainable growth.

Key figures at the event included Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir.

MRL CEO Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak was also present. - Bernama