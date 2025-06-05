ECRL project hits 82.45% completion, ahead of schedule

KUALA LUMPUR: The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, which spans Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor, has reached an overall progress rate of 82.45 per cent as of April, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

He said a key milestone was achieved with the completion of 400 kilometres of track installation along the main alignment from Maran, Pahang to Kota Bharu in Kelantan, two and a half months ahead of schedule.

“We extend our congratulations to ECRL and CCCC (China Communications Construction Company Ltd). When the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) asked me whether the project is on time, I told him, ‘Not just on time, it’s ahead of schedule’,” Loke said.

He was speaking at the launch of ECRL Operations & Maintenance (O&M) Job Opportunities and PLKI-ECRL Offer Letter ceremony, which was also attended by the Prime Minister.

Loke said the next phase of track installation, a 100-kilometre stretch from Maran to Bentong, is set to begin this month and is expected to be completed by the end of June.

He also said that electrification works commenced in May 2024, and will be followed by the installation of signaling, telecommunications and information systems in preparation for the ECRL’s operational phase.

Meanwhile, Loke said as part of human capital development, CCCC has pledged RM12 million to support the East Coast Rail Link Industrial Skills Training Programme (PLKI-ECRL) for the O&M phase, aiming to train 3,200 individuals.

“This year alone, 210 Malaysian trainees from diverse backgrounds will undergo an intensive one-year training in Liuzhou, China,” he said.

The first batch of 102 trainees is scheduled to leave in stages from May 15.

The training covers both technical and non-technical disciplines, with modules including theory, practical work and hands-on experience in real railway operations.

Upon completion, trainees are guaranteed employment with ECRL in roles such as Assistant Station Attendants, Signaling Technicians, Assistant Train Drivers, Overhead Line Technicians and Electric Locomotive & Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) Maintenance Technicians.

“Even more encouraging, the trainees in this programme are guaranteed employment with ECRL upon completing their training,” he said.

Loke also announced that the ECRL operating company, involving Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) as the project owner and CCCC, has been officially established and registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia as ECRL Operation Sdn Bhd.