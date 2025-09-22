ECRL project reaches 87% completion, cable theft disrupts Pahang segment

KUALA TERENGGANU: The East Coast Rail Link project spanning Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor has achieved 87% overall completion as of August.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke stated that the Terengganu segment ranks among the fastest completed sections due to early resolution of land issues and favourable terrain.

“Track works in Terengganu are nearly finished with only the Bentong to Gombak section remaining incomplete,“ he told reporters after officiating the BAS.MY Kuala Terengganu Service Transformation Programme at Pasar Payang.

Loke confirmed that construction progress in Kelantan and Terengganu remains on schedule as most work there has been finalised.

He revealed that cable theft incidents in Pahang have significantly disrupted construction progress in that state.

“Over one kilometre of cables were stolen, creating substantial problems for the developer who must now reassess their approach,“ he explained.

Loke has discussed the theft issue with the Home Ministry and police, calling for more aggressive enforcement actions including stricter laws.

He emphasized that cable theft not only causes heavy financial losses to the government but also poses serious public safety risks. – Bernama