Education Ministry installs CCTVs to combat bullying

KUCHING: The Education Ministry has announced that it will install close-circuit television (CCTV) systems in all Malaysian schools to deter bullying and help identify perpetrators quickly.

According to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, the decision was made during a recent meeting with education sector stakeholders to discuss preventative measures against bullying. In addition to CCTVs in and around school buildings, the ministry will also strengthen disciplinary systems with stricter anti-bullying guidelines. Teachers will also be assigned more time with students as part of these new preventive measures.

Fadhlina stated that her ministry and stakeholders agree that relying on punitive actions alone is not enough to stop the growing problem of bullying. The primary focus must be on prevention.

The issue of bullying in educational institutions has become a growing concern, as highlighted by Datuk Nancy Shukri, Minister for Women, Family and Community Development. She noted that such cases are no longer isolated incidents and are happening in schools, colleges, and universities. Shukri emphasized that what some may call “ragging” is simply a form of bullying and should not be tolerated, as the physical and emotional scars can have lifelong consequences, including depression and suicide.

Shukri urged society not to remain silent and called for increased awareness campaigns to protect children and students. She also stressed the need for enforcement authorities and educational institutions to react swiftly to help victims and take strict action against bullies. Her ministry’s hotline, Talian Kasih at 15999, is available for victims to seek immediate help and report cases.