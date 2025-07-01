Eight detained in MACC probe into heavy vehicle inspection syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained eight individuals, including six officers, on suspicion of involvement in a syndicate approving heavy vehicle checks at an inspection centre in the federal capital.

According to sources, the all-male suspects, aged between 30 and 50, were detained between noon and 11 pm yesterday while giving their statements at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“The arrests were made following an investigation by the MACC into an agent handed over by the Road Transport Department (RTD) previously.

“The six vehicle inspection officers have been released on bail by the MACC after providing their statements, while two other individuals have been remanded for five days starting today, until Saturday (Jan 11),“ a source told Bernama today.

Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin issued the remand order following an application by the MACC at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrests when contacted and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(b)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

He added that the MACC had detained nine individuals and did not rule out the possibility of more arrests to assist in their probe.