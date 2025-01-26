Eight Malaysian students injured in car accident in Egypt

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight Malaysian students from Al-Azhar University in Egypt sustained minor injuries in an accident while traveling to Port Said on Saturday afternoon.

Education Malaysia Egypt (EME) said five students—Muhammad Firdaus Yacob, Muhammad Adli Fitri Mohd Anuar, Shahrul Aiman Jaafar, Muhammad Zulfiqar Ahmad Tarmizi, and Muhammad Hazieq Badrisyah Norhamedon were given outpatient treatment at Al Salam Port Said Hospital.

Meanwhile, the other three students—Muhammad Zafri Abdul Rasyid, Muhammad Sulhi Nazri, and Muhammad Rais Zafran Muhammad Shuhaimi—were admitted to the hospital for further observation.

“Upon receiving the news, two EME First Secretaries (Education), Ahmad Salehuddin Shafie and Muhammad Nazirul Mubin Abdul Rahman rushed to the hospital to assess their condition firsthand,“ said EME in a Facebook post.

EME said the accident also garnered attention from Al-Azhar University, which sent Dr. Syaima Amir Al Bana, Dr. Fauziyah Muhallal, Dr. Ahmad Al Sudani, and Madam Syaima’ Al Huseini from its Faculty of Islamic Studies and Arabic Language (Female Students) to facilitate coordination with the hospital.

“By early Sunday morning, the students who had been admitted were transferred to Sayed Galal Hospital in Cairo for further treatment.

“EME extends heartfelt prayers for the full recovery of all the students involved and wishes them strength and resilience during their treatment,“ the statement read.

It also advised students to remain cautious and vigilant during any activities to avoid any untoward incidents.