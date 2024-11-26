KUALA TERENGGANU: Eight schools in three districts in Terengganu have been identified as at risk of flooding during the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination period, said State Education Department (JPNT) director Jelani Sulong.

He said these schools include Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Chukai, SMK Ayer Puteh, SMK Mak Lagam and SMK Bukit Mentok, located in the Kemaman district.

The others are SMK Tengku Ampuan Intan, Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Yayasan Terengganu (SMIYT) Kuala Berang and Sekolah Menengah Agama Mahmudiah in the Hulu Terengganu district.

“In Kuala Nerus, the SPM examination centre at risk is SMK Padang Kemunting,“ he said when contacted today.

Jelani said a total of 18,907 SPM candidates in Terengganu will sit for the examination from this Dec 2 to Feb 6, next year.

According to him, JPNT has prepared an alternative plan to ensure that candidates at high-risk examination centres can sit for the exam as scheduled.

“In case of flooding, we have a plan to relocate the affected SPM candidates to nearby schools.

“Precautionary measures will also be taken if the school building or the route to the school is flooded during the examination,“ he added.