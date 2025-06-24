Elderly woman loses RM690k to credit card phone scam in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A 65-year-old retiree from Bayan Lepas lost RM696,513.50 after being deceived by a phone scam involving a fake Platinum Master credit card and impersonated police officers.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad confirmed the victim lodged a report at the Timur Laut district police headquarters after realising she had been tricked. The scam began on May 12 when the woman received a call from a man claiming to be a bank representative.

“The victim denied having the credit card before the call was purportedly connected to a police station in Johor. A fake officer then accused her of money laundering and demanded she transfer all her money for an audit,“ Hamzah said.

The scammer assured her the funds would be returned after the investigation but threatened an arrest warrant if she refused. Fearing legal action, the victim made 27 online transfers totaling RM696,513.50 to three accounts between May 19 and June 5.

Police are investigating under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. Authorities urge the public to verify unsolicited calls claiming legal or financial issues.