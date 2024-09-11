Electric supply to East Sabah fully restored

KOTA KINABALU: Electricity supply in East Sabah that was disrupted since noon today has been fully restored at 5.24 pm, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (Sabah Electricity) said in a statement here today.

“Sabah Electricity would like to thank affected consumers for their patience and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the utility company said.

The disruption affected areas including Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna, Beluran, and Kinabatangan.

Users are advised to contact Sabah Electricity Careline 15444 or 088- 515000 for further information.