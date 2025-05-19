KUALA LUMPUR: Enforcement operations against commercial vehicles will continue to ensure the safety of all motorists, Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said.

The joint operation includes other agencies such as the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Pusat Pemeriksaan Kenderaan Berkomputer (Puspakom) with focus on the level of safety of heavy vehicles.

“Operations targeting heavy vehicles will be conducted periodically as in the past,...involving lorries, public transport like buses and such together with JPJ.. to ensure drivers comply with road regulations and that their vehicles are in good, perfect condition, so that they can be on the road safely,” he said during a media conference after briefing his department personnel who will be on duty during the ASEAN Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol) today.

In a separate development, Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed today that an accident in which a car was crushed by timber from an overturned lorry that went viral on social media happened along Jalan Bangi Lama, Kajang at about 4.15 pm on May 12.

He added that the male lorry driver, 34, lost control of the vehicle, which entered the opposite lane and overturned, sending the load of timber into the path of a car driven by a woman, 22, and crushing it.

“Both drivers escaped unhurt and showed up at the Kajang district police headquarters on May 13 to lodge reports,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 for failing to control a vehicle and causing an accident.

The lorry driver received a summons, he added.