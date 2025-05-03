PUTRAJAYA: The investigation papers (IPs) regarding a video allegedly mocking the Hindu religion, which was uploaded to the TikTok account of radio station ERA FM, will be submitted to the Public Prosecutor tomorrow.

In a statement, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it had summoned Astro’s top management to assist in the investigation under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, based on provisions following recent amendments.

In relation to the same issue, the commission stated that a notice of intent to suspend ERA FM’s licence has also been issued to the station’s licence holder.

“The licence holder has been given 30 days to submit a response before any decision is made,“ it said.

Yesterday, a video showing an Astro radio DJ allegedly mocking a Hindu religious ceremony went viral on social media.

Following this, six individuals, including three ERA FM DJs, were summoned to Bukit Aman Police Headquarters today to provide their statements.

