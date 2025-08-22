ERL offers 50% KLIA Transit discount for National Day 2025 in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd is offering a special KLIA Transit fare promotion for Malaysia’s 68th National Day celebrations in Putrajaya.

Passengers can enjoy a 50% discount on return tickets from any station to Putrajaya and Cyberjaya stations during the promotion period.

This promotion excludes travel to KLIA Terminals 1 and 2 according to the company’s statement.

The discount applies to adult and child fares for travellers aged six to fifteen on August 30 and 31.

Tickets become available for purchase starting August 25 through the official KLIA Ekspres website and mobile application.

Children aged five and below can ride KLIA Transit for free with the purchase of one adult ticket.

A maximum of three children can travel free with each paying adult under this arrangement.

ERL will distribute an exclusive Merdeka Pack to the first two hundred passengers arriving at Putrajaya and Cyberjaya stations on August 31.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Yeow Wei-Wen encouraged the public to choose KLIA Transit for fast and comfortable travel to celebration events.

KLIA Transit passengers can utilise the free shuttle bus service provided by Perbadanan Putrajaya from Putrajaya Sentral.

This shuttle service facilitates movement to various National Day activity sites throughout Putrajaya.

Celebration events include the National Day Parade, Riuh Merdeka, Open-Air Film Screenings, and the Merdeka Countdown.

Additional information about the promotion is available at www.KLIAekspres.com or through Customer Service at 03-2267 8000. – Bernama