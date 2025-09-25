ESUM hosts global conference to strengthen English as universal language

KUALA LUMPUR: The English Speaking Union of Malaysia (ESUM) is hosting the International Council Meeting (ICM) for the first time, bringing together representatives from over 10 countries to discuss strengthening English as a global language.

Its chairman, Tunku Dara Tunku Tan Sri Naquiah Tuanku Ja’afar said the meeting from Sept 29 to Oct 2 will see participation from countries including Britain, the United States, France, Australia, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Pakistan.

She said that the conference will serve as a platform for sharing ideas and knowledge on promoting English as a universal language, particularly among the younger generation, because the language is vital for enabling communication in a global environment.

The meeting will feature discussions and skills on debating, public speaking and communication programmes with several member countries presenting their initiatives.

The event will also coincide with the 25th anniversary of ESU Malaysia, which was established in the year 2000.

Apart from the conference sessions, delegates will be taken on a cultural and heritage tour to Malacca and Seremban, including a visit to the Tuanku Ja’afar Gallery.

The ICM is an annual gathering of ESU branches worldwide, held in a different country each year, with London hosting once every four years.

The London-based ESU runs one of the world’s largest public speaking competitions for youths, aged 16 to 20, with Malaysia having produced three world champions.

Tunku Naquiah also expressed her concern over the declining English proficiency in Malaysia since the 1990s, following the policy shift prioritising Bahasa Malaysia in schools.

She stated that the national language should be strengthened, but English cannot be neglected as it is essential for global parity in the economy, science and other fields.

Tunku Naquiah noted that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been promoting the use of English abroad, however, more efforts are needed at the educational level.

She suggested that Malaysia should consider an approach similar to England, where students are required to learn three languages, including English and another foreign language, so that Malaysians can compete more effectively on the global stage. – Bernama