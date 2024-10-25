Ethiopian PM visits Proton Tanjung Malim plant

TANJUNG MALIM: Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali today visited national carmaker Proton’s manufacturing facilities, the Proton Tanjung Malim Plant here, as part of his two-day official visit to Malaysia.

He arrived at Proton’s administrative building at 3.40 pm, accompanied by Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir and Wisma Putra Chief of Protocol Datuk Yubazlan Yusof.

Abiy was received upon arrival by Proton chief executive officer Dr Li Chunrong and the company’s top management.

The visiting Prime Minister spent approximately 40 minutes touring the factory and receiving a briefing on Proton’s operations.

In a statement on Thursday, Wisma Putra said Abiy will be welcomed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in an official ceremony at Seri Perdana tomorrow, followed by a bilateral meeting.

“The leaders’ discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, agriculture and commodities, the halal industry, sustainable development, health, tourism, and education.

“They are also expected to address regional and international issues of mutual concern. A joint press conference will be held after the meeting,” it said .

Abiy, accompanied by First Lady Zinash Tayachew Bere, arrived in Malaysia this morning for his inaugural visit to the country.

Ethiopia was Malaysia’s 26th largest trading partner in the African continent in 2023, with the trade balance in Malaysia’s favour.

Trade between Malaysia and Ethiopia was recorded at RM446.8 million, with Malaysia’s exports to Ethiopia amounting to RM358.6 million, an increase of 24.6 per cent compared to the previous year.

Malaysia’s exports to Ethiopia include electrical and electronic products; palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products; chemicals and chemical-based products; as well as textiles, clothing, and footwear.