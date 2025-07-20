Ex-army and police personnel as wardens in two MRSMs from August

BUKIT GANTANG: Retired army and police personnel will serve as hostel wardens at two Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM) schools next month in a pilot initiative to address bullying. The programme will begin at MRSM Besut in Terengganu and MRSM Balik Pulau in Penang, with up to 10 male and female wardens selected.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the candidates have been shortlisted and will undergo training before starting duties in August.

“We have conducted interviews and prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs) for this initiative,“ he told reporters after opening the Bukit Gantang UMNO divisional meeting.

The move follows earlier discussions on involving former security personnel to improve discipline in MARA schools. Asyraf Wajdi emphasised that the six-month trial period will be closely monitored to assess its effectiveness.

“If successful, we will expand this to all MRSMs nationwide,“ he said.

He clarified that the wardens will not enforce harsh discipline but will provide full-time supervision, unlike teacher-wardens who juggle academic duties.

“This ensures students receive proper care in a safe environment. Parents can be assured we take bullying seriously, whether physical or mental,“ he added. - Bernama