Ex-finance officer jailed 16 months for RM180k CBT

KUALA LUMPUR: A 37-year-old former finance officer was sentenced to 16 months in prison and fined RM5,000 by the Sessions Court today after admitting to criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM182,884.02 in company funds.

Judge Azrul Darus ordered Siti Nurain Mohamad Ghazali to begin her sentence from the date of her remand on May 22. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six months’ imprisonment.

The offence occurred between April and December 2024 at a petrol station along Jalan Tun Razak. Siti Nurain was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which carries a minimum one-year jail term, extendable to 14 years, with caning and a fine.

Investigations revealed that she had systematically diverted supplier payment funds into her personal bank account. The company uncovered the discrepancies during an audit on February 5 and later questioned her.

In mitigation, Siti Nurain, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency, citing her responsibilities as a mother of three children aged eight, 10, and 11. She also stated that she is undergoing psychiatric treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur and requires daily medication.

“My husband has lost his source of income. I am responsible for supporting our children. I have repented during the one-month remand and will not repeat this offence,“ she told the court.

Deputy public prosecutor M. Saravanan argued for a deterrent sentence, emphasising the prolonged nature of the offence and its impact on the company.

“The misappropriation of such a substantial sum over an extended period reflects a deliberate and sustained course of conduct. Her actions directly impacted the company’s financial standing,“ he said.