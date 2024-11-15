Ex-Penang deputy chief minister Ibrahim Saad dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Penang deputy chief minister Tan Sri Dr Ibrahim Saad passed away at 6.30 pm today at Damansara Specialist Hospital due to respiratory complications. He was 78.

His son, Datuk Zairil Ayu Ibrahim, 49, confirmed the news when Bernama contacted him.

He said his father suffered a heart attack and had been receiving treatment at the hospital for the past two weeks.

“He seemed to be recovering after being discharged. But yesterday, while at home in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, he complained of breathing difficulty before being rushed to the hospital. Efforts were made to save him, but it was too late,“ he added.