KUALA LUMPUR: The government is expanding Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to ensure Malaysia’s workforce is equipped to handle advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (Al) and robotics, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Noting that technological advancement alone will not suffice and recognising the shortage of skilled labour, he said the government is committed to addressing this through robust training programmes and upskilling initiatives.

“This is how Malaysia will continue to meet the growing demand for skilled workers,” he said in his speech at the opening ceremony of the International Construction Week (ICW) and BuildXpo2024 here today.

The text of his speech was read out by Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

As of September 2024, Anwar said that over 1.12 million personnel have been registered with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), which is a testament to professionalising the workforce.

