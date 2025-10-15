Experts call for cross-ministry collaboration on student safety issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Education and psychology experts are calling for cross-ministry collaboration to address rising student safety concerns in Malaysian schools.

This follows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement that the Cabinet will soon meet to discuss a comprehensive action plan on school violence.

Recent tragedies including a fatal stabbing in Selangor and a rape case in Melaka have intensified public concern about student safety.

Education expert Dr Anuar Ahmad identified multiple factors behind the surge in school incidents.

“Weak leadership, family and peer pressures, social media influence and diminished teacher authority contribute to this complex problem,“ said Anuar, who is Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia MINDA deputy director.

He praised the government’s shift toward proactive measures rather than reactive responses.

Anuar stressed the need for coordinated efforts involving the Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Health alongside the Education Ministry.

“The Cabinet’s involvement demonstrates a shift toward a more proactive and preventive strategy,“ he said.

He highlighted the importance of restoring teacher authority, noting many educators fear legal repercussions when disciplining students.

Anuar also advocated for regulated corporal punishment to instill moral development.

The Malaysian Psychological Association warned that deeper psychosocial issues underlie school violence.

President Dr Shazli Ezzat Ghazali said “The increase in violent incidents among students points to underlying psychological and social issues.”

He identified family pressure, peer influence and early exposure to violent online content as key contributing factors.

PSIMA has proposed a multi-faceted strategy including safer school policies and a national psychological framework.

Shazli emphasised the need for collaboration between education and health ministries, enforcement agencies, NGOs and local communities.

Continuous monitoring and evidence-based interventions are crucial components of an effective response. – Bernama