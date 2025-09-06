Fadillah urges learning from Indonesia demonstrations for stability

KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has urged all parties to learn from recent demonstrations in Indonesia while emphasising the importance of maintaining stability and safeguarding national harmony.

He pointed to neighbouring Indonesia where certain narratives have stoked public anger leading to protests that can turn chaotic despite beginning peacefully.

Fadillah stressed that stability and peace remain vital for effective governance and economic development that attracts investors and creates job opportunities.

He called for national unity among the people during his address at the Kembara Segulai Sejalai Belia Sarawak 2025 programme.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously expressed hope that demonstrations in Indonesia would end soon during a statement made yesterday.

Anwar revealed that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto informed him during a recent Beijing meeting that the situation in the republic had improved. – Bernama