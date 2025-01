KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has extended his Chinese New Year (CNY) greetings to all Malaysians celebrating the festival today.

In a Facebook post, Fahmi expressed hope that the new year would bring happiness, prosperity, and abundant blessings to all.

In 2025, the Year of the Wood Snake will be the second year of the 180-year ‘feng shui’ cycle, is expected to bring an abundance of joy, positive energy, and prosperity.