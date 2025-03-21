Fahmi extends support to less fortunate JaPen staff

PUTRAJAYA: Minister of Communications Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today took time to break fast with staff of his ministry and extended support to underprivileged individuals from the Department of Information (JaPen).

Fahmi presented contributions from Kelab Kebajikan Penerangan to 20 children and JaPen staff, including persons with disabilities, chronically ill patients, orphans and single mothers.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching, the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

During the event, held in conjunction with the Ministry of Communications’ Monthly Assembly, Fahmi expressed his appreciation to ministry staff for demonstrating commendable performance this year.

This includes the successful passing of two bills under the ministry in both the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara, namely the BERNAMA (Amendment) Bill 2024, aimed at making the media industry more inclusive, and the Malaysian Media Council Bill 2024, which paves the way for a more democratic, free and ethical media landscape in Malaysia.