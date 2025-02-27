KUALA LUMPUR: Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament Fahmi Fadzil today launched the BIG Pharmacy telehealth kiosk that will benefit the Lembah Pantai constituents, especially the B40 group.

The kiosk, located at the Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament’s Office here, will provide free basic health examination services to the constituents to check their blood pressure, sugar level, body temperature and even Body Mass Index (BMI).

“I feel that this facility can benefit the (Lembah Pantai) constituents, especially the B40 group, when they come to this office to apply for aid or assistance.

“Should they need to see a doctor later, at least they already get some basic information regarding their health status here, which will help the doctor to decide on further examinations,” he said.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, also proposed strategic cooperation between BIG Pharmacy with several other parties, including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to explore the potential of having such a multifunctional telehealth kiosk in rural areas.

“Maybe we can collaborate with the national information dissemination centres (NADI) overseen by MCMC,” he added.