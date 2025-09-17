Fahmi thanks Malaysians for meaningful 2025 Malaysia Day celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has extended his heartfelt appreciation to all parties involved in the successful celebration of Malaysia Day 2025, held in Penang yesterday.

Fahmi, who also chairs the National Day and Malaysia Day Main Organising Committee, said the support and participation of the public had added significant meaning to the event.

“We are celebrating not just our history, but also the spirit of unity that binds us as a nation.

“Thank you to everyone who attended the celebration at PICCA@Butterworh Arena last night, and also to those who watched the live broadcast from home,” he said in a Facebook post today.

In the post, Fahmi also shared a poetic verse that encapsulated the spirit of unity:

Satu hati walau berbilang bangsa, kan bersama bawah naungannya.

Satu jiwa tak kira apa warna, takkan ada yang membezakan kita.

“Forever, this is our Malaysia!” he concluded.

With the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni,” the Malaysia Day 2025 celebration was graced by Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, while Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, and key leaders from Sabah and Sarawak were also in attendance. - Bernama