KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil will meet with the management of three news portals today to address the issue of unpaid salaries for media personnel.

Expressing his dismay over the matter, Fahmi said he would closely monitor the situation alongside Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong to ensure the welfare and rights of workers, including journalists, are upheld.

“I am giving a final chance. I will wait until tomorrow to hear what the Editors-in-Chief of these portals have to say, and I will follow up accordingly,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2025 (Budget) at the committee level for the Communications Ministry in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

On Oct 2, the National Union of Journalists Malaysia (NUJ) announced its readiness to mediate the issue of unpaid salaries involving media personnel at news portals The Malaysian Insight, The Vibes and Getaran.

NUJ President Farah Marshita Abdul Patah said the union is committed to protecting the rights of affected journalists and ensuring overdue salaries are settled promptly.

Fahmi also said that media practitioners facing difficulties can seek support through the Kasih@HAWANA Fund.

“The Kasih@HAWANA Fund is not limited to National Journalists’ Day. It can be accessed at any time to help journalists in need,” he said.

Regarding the recent issue over delayed payments to creative freelancers (piecemeal), Fahmi clarified that it was an isolated issue that has been resolved internally.

He assured that the Ministry of Communications and RTM would remain committed to safeguarding the welfare of freelance staff.

The Dewan Rakyat session continues today.