Fake ads of public figures spark alarm

PETALING JAYA: A total of 121 scam advertisements using images of high-profile Malaysians have been reported to date, said Communications Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching yesterday.

She told the Dewan Rakyat that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has lodged official complaints with Meta regarding the fraudulent ads.

She expressed concern that such scams continue to surface on the platform and noted that misleading advertisements using her image are still appearing on Facebook despite repeated reports, raising concerns about the role of platform operators, which appear to be acting as accomplices to such fraudulent activities.

“Lately, there have been many fake ads on Facebook. Although MCMC has issued notices classifying them as scams, Meta continues to allow the second, third, fourth and subsequent ads to be published.”