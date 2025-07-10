Fake AI video of Malaysian king detected on Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR: The Johor Royal Press Office (RPO) has identified a fake Facebook account using artificial intelligence (AI) to mimic the face and voice of His Majesty Sultan Ismail, the King of Malaysia.

The fraudulent video falsely portrays the monarch promoting an investment scheme promising high returns.

The RPO issued a warning through Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, urging the public to remain cautious.

“The public is advised to be vigilant and not be easily influenced by these fake accounts, which are often used by scammers for fraudulent purposes on Facebook and other social media platforms,“ the statement read.

Authorities emphasized that impersonation and identity misuse are serious legal offenses.

“Strict action will be taken against those involved in accordance with the provisions of the law,“ the RPO added.

The rise of AI-generated deepfake content has raised concerns globally, with scammers exploiting the technology to deceive unsuspecting victims.

Social media users are advised to verify suspicious content before sharing or engaging with it. - Bernama