FAMA aims sales of RM250,000 at Mantai Semarak Syawal Programme

JASIN: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is targeting a sales value of RM250,000 in conjunction with the Mantai Semarak Syawal Programme being held from March 25 until tomorrow.

Its Melaka Director, Nor Azhar Abdul Hamid said the programme, held at 10 locations in the state, had so far made amounting to RM175,000,

“The Semarak Syawal programme offers various necessities for Aidilfitri such as ketupat, coconut milk, coconut leaves, palas leaves, beef, chicken and Raya cookies cakes to make it easier for consumers to get their supply of fresh ingredients at reasonable prices.

“In conjunction with this programme, we are also offering the Bakul Madani Raya sale which contains packet oil, eggs, ginger, onions and coconut milk sold for RM10 in addition to a special sale of chickens at a discounted price,“ he told reporters here today.

He was met after the opening of the Mantai Semarak Syawal programme at the Merlimau Farmers’ Market by the State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

According to Nor Azhar, the Mantai Semarak Syawal programme is also organised to make it easier for consumers to get essential goods for Syawal preparations at reasonable prices.

He said also sold at the programme were grade C chicken eggs at RM6 per tray and 10 kilograms of local white rice at RM26 per packet.