FAMA boosts coconut imports to tackle supply shortage

PASIR PUTEH: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has imported 640 tonnes of coconuts, marking a 30 per cent increase in imports, including from Indonesia, to address the nationwide supply shortage since last month

Its director-general, Abdul Rashid Bahri, said the shortage is not only affecting Malaysia but is a global issue due to the coconut off-season, a factor previously highlighted in international coconut conferences.

“In response, FAMA has expanded its sourcing efforts to include Palembang, Indonesia, in addition to the Riau Islands, where we previously imported coconuts.

“We have also intensified efforts to procure coconuts from Sabah and Sarawak, and based on assessments at FAMA purchasing centres, the supply has shown an upward trend,“ he told reporters at the signing ceremony for a forward agreement on watermelon cultivation at Kampung Haji Wan Omar here today, which was also attended by Kelantan FAMA director Wan Faizatul Aniza Ismayatim.

Elaborating, Abdul Rashid said the increased supply is expected to stabilise the coconut market nationwide, particularly in preparation for the upcoming Ramadan and Aidilfitri celebrations.

“During my recent visit to Thailand, I found that the country also sources its coconuts from Vietnam, which presents an opportunity for us to secure a larger supply,“ he said.

On reports of coconut smuggling attempts to Thailand, he said there is currently no concrete evidence of Malaysian coconuts being exported illegally.

He added that those apprehended had valid licences to sell and wholesale coconuts, with their only violation being the failure to display signboards identifying them as licenced buyers and suppliers.

“We have no plans to restrict the issuance of these licences, as having more traders in the market is beneficial and helps prevent any single party from monopolising the business,“ he added.