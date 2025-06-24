FAMA-Luxamana collaboration boosts agro-food logistics capacity

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has strengthened the national agro-food logistics system through a strategic collaboration with Luxamana Sdn Bhd, a leading logistics company.

The collaboration was formalised today with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aimed at boosting delivery capacity for FAMA’s online platforms, Agrobazaar Online and AgroXpress.

FAMA deputy director-general (food security and operations) Shahrizan Sudiman said the collaboration would have a significant impact on online entrepreneurs, particularly through Agrobazaar Online, the primary platform for marketing local agro-based products.

“This initiative will facilitate the delivery of products directly to customers’ doorsteps, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the food supply chain,” he said at the MoU signing ceremony between FAMA and Luxamana here.

Also present were FAMA Fresh Marketing and Intervention Division director Ramli Mat Sani, senior director Aiada Abdul Rashid, Luxamana chief executive officer Uzair Haqimy Azman, general manager Nur Elisya Mohd Faisal Gunaselan, and operations manager Wan Ahmad Adli Wan Ahmad Ifafudin.

The MoU was signed by Ramli on behalf of FAMA and Wan Ahmad Adli Wan Ahmad Ifafudin representing Luxamana.

Shahrizan said Luxamana offered a direct-line delivery system to meet the ad hoc delivery needs of entrepreneurs, particularly those in the small and medium enterprise sector who required quick and convenient services.

“Efficient logistics is the backbone of the agro-food sector as it ensures the supply of quality, safe and sustainable food to the people. For fresh and wet produce, logistics has always posed a major challenge to agro-food entrepreneurs.

“The smart cold chain provided by Luxamana is one of the efficient solutions. With the use of smart cold technology in its delivery system, fresh produce such as vegetables, fruits and livestock products will reach consumers in a fresh, high-quality and safe condition,” he said.

He also said the collaboration would not only enhance the competitiveness of local entrepreneurs but also strengthen the overall logistics and marketing ecosystem for local agro-products.

“This collaboration is not new. We aim to work with all logistics industry players so they can compete in the market while enhancing the food supply delivery system to consumers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uzair Haqimy said that in the initial phase, logistics services would focus on the Klang Valley and northern Peninsular Malaysia, with plans to open distribution centres in Perak and Perlis to support and expand operations.

As for operations in Borneo, he said the company had set a target within the next two to three years.

Uzair Haqimy said Luxamana was committed to adopting the halal logistics concept, which would be introduced in the future, with emphasis on vehicle cleanliness and food handling in accordance with halal standards.